SXSW cancelled over coronavirus fears

Denver Post Friday, 6 March 2020
South by Southwest arts and music festival has been canceled over coronavirus fears.
News video: Coronavirus Fears Increase Price Gouging

Coronavirus Fears Increase Price Gouging 03:22

 As fears of Coronavirus grow, people are frantically buying supplies and have even lead to price gouging.

