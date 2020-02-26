Trump Administration Poised To Start Collecting DNA From Immigration Detainees
Friday, 6 March 2020 () The Trump Administration says the policy change will help law enforcement apprehend criminal suspects. Rights advocates describe it as a serious breach of privacy against vulnerable populations.
A federal judge has ruled Ken Cuccinelli was appointed to his job unlawfully. Now, Business Insider reports the policies of President Donald Trump's top immigration official must be "set aside." Cuccinelli was appointed as the acting director of the US Citizenship and Immigration Services last June....