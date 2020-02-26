Global  

Trump Administration Poised To Start Collecting DNA From Immigration Detainees

NPR Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
The Trump Administration says the policy change will help law enforcement apprehend criminal suspects. Rights advocates describe it as a serious breach of privacy against vulnerable populations.
