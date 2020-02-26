jay vee RT @Hope012015: While you were distracted: Trump Administration Poised To Start Collecting DNA From Immigration Detainees https://t.co/vY… 48 seconds ago EagleGuardian RT @Barkiologist: So, we have plenty of DNA test swabs to track immigrant detainees, but we can’t seem to come up with the million coronavi… 3 minutes ago Stardust 🆘 https://t.co/bT8tM27qZp FUCK tRUMP and his racist administration! 7 minutes ago RonSupportsYou RT @nprpolitics: Trump Administration Poised To Start Collecting DNA From Immigration Detainees https://t.co/ZtNEEW7Weu 8 minutes ago Elizabeth Henry Pitifully ridiculous The amount spent could feed & clothe some of the detainees, not to mention giving them blanket… https://t.co/Yt6TctVNrW 8 minutes ago CaptainTono So, we have plenty of DNA test swabs to track immigrant detainees, but we can’t seem to come up with the million co… https://t.co/yA7YWUllDD 12 minutes ago Martin Burleson New story on NPR: Trump Administration Poised To Start Collecting DNA From Immigration Detainees https://t.co/Wpb5Emgche 23 minutes ago Christine Langhoff The policy pre-supposes every immigrant is a criminal. Trump Administration Poised To Start Collecting DNA From Imm… https://t.co/Qd1zoj1MVc 24 minutes ago