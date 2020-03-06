Global  

21 people on Grand Princess cruise ship held off California coast test positive for coronavirus

SFGate Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Vice President Mike Pence said in a press conference Friday afternoon, 21 people on the Grand Princess cruise ship being held off the California coast tested positive for coronavirus, including 19 crew members and two passengers.
 The California National Guard delivered 300 COVID-19 test kits to the Grand Princess cruise ship that is located off the state's coast. A CDC representative was also hoisted onto the ship. Passengers won't be allowed to leave the ship until test results come back, according to CBS station KPIX in San...

