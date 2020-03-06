21 people on Grand Princess cruise ship held off California coast test positive for coronavirus
Friday, 6 March 2020 () Vice President Mike Pence said in a press conference Friday afternoon, 21 people on the Grand Princess cruise ship being held off the California coast tested positive for coronavirus, including 19 crew members and two passengers.
