Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Delaware State Football announces 2020 schedule

Delaware State Football announces 2020 schedule

Delawareonline Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Delaware State reveals its 2020 football schedule, which features six home games including the opener against a 2019 NCAA playoff team
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Zeb_Wright

Don Dada RT @DSUHornets: DELAWARE STATE ANNOUNCES 2020 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE https://t.co/TojxodLzmZ 3 days ago

Witnessthis__

..... RT @Milstead69: DELAWARE STATE ANNOUNCES 2020 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE - Delaware State University https://t.co/ZbR4bmjYie 1 week ago

Dbandman2

Dbandman RT @FBSchedules: Delaware State announces 2020 football schedule https://t.co/egbj3CwYFR https://t.co/DE6Swd6SBX 1 week ago

ExBulletinUk

ExBulletin State of Delaware announces 2020 football schedule https://t.co/qCPU8YXPvn https://t.co/8PgT1ATVNM 1 week ago

FCS_Football

FCS Football News Delaware State University announces 2020 football schedule https://t.co/45E5A3D68H 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.