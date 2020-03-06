Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Mike Pence > 21 on cruise ship test positive for coronavirus

21 on cruise ship test positive for coronavirus

USATODAY.com Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Vice President Mike Pence says 21 people on a cruise ship being held off San Francisco have tested positive for coronavirus. ( March 6)
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus Update: 21 Passengers, Crew Members Aboard Cruise Ship Test Positive For Virus

Coronavirus Update: 21 Passengers, Crew Members Aboard Cruise Ship Test Positive For Virus 02:39

 Nearly 3,500 people are trapped on board a cruise ship due to coronavirus concerns. Twenty-one people tested positive for the virus so far; CBSN New York's Jessica Moore reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

3 Biogen employees test positive for COVID-19 [Video]3 Biogen employees test positive for COVID-19

Three Biogen employees who attended a meeting in Boston last week have tested positive for COVID-19, commonly known as the coronavirus.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 01:00Published

Coronavirus cases top 100,000 worldwide, 21 cases found on cruise ship [Video]Coronavirus cases top 100,000 worldwide, 21 cases found on cruise ship

Twenty-one people aboard a cruise ship that was barred from docking in San Francisco have tested positive for coronavirus, U.S. officials said on Friday, adding to the more than 100,000 cases of the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:52Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: 21 people on cruise ship test positive to covid-19

Coronavirus: 21 people on cruise ship test positive to covid-19US vice president Mike Pence says 21 aboard a cruise ship off California have tested positive for coronavirus.Nineteen of them are crew members, he says.Three...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •NPRbizjournalsIndiaTimesCTV NewsReutersFOXNews.com

Cruise ship held off California coast for coronavirus testing

Cruise ship held off California coast for coronavirus testingSAN FRANCISCO — Scrambling to keep the coronavirus at bay, officials ordered a cruise ship to hold off the California coast Thursday to await testing of those...
WorldNews Also reported by •NPRbizjournalsIndiaTimesReutersCTV NewsNewsyFOXNews.com

Tweets about this

carrollrayney4

carrroll hightower RT @republiculos: Let me get this straight. There are more than 2000 people on the princess cruise ship, and pence's plan was to deliver 45… 19 seconds ago

Nelsonshowers2

Nelsonshowers RT @originalspin: Buried in the article: Out of 3000 passengers, only 46 were tested. *Of them*, 21 were positive for coronavirus. https:/… 47 seconds ago

AAbdulface

Celph Titled RT @SkyNews: Twenty one people stranded on a cruise ship off the coast of California have tested positive for #coronavirus https://t.co/oMA… 54 seconds ago

alba_dalai

Matthias Dick 3,500 #Grand #Princess #cruise passengers say they had NO IDEA 21 people on board had tested #coronavirus… https://t.co/FMNkpvLY1G 1 minute ago

DemocraticPuni1

DemocraticPunisher RT @jeffjarvis: They tested only 46??? And most of those infected are crew who have much contact with passengers. 21 people test positive… 2 minutes ago

DrMJW

DrMJW 21 people test positive for coronavirus on California cruise ship, out of 46 tested so far https://t.co/IgiN7WrJcz 4 minutes ago

davidherbertlee

David Lee RT @DrDenaGrayson: 🚨BREAKING: Pence says 21 people aboard the #GrandPrincess tested positive for #coronavirus: 19 crew and 2 passengers. O… 5 minutes ago

Johnrus51755694

John russo 21 people on Grand Princess cruise ship off California test positive for coronavirus, Pence says https://t.co/fPna2gtMfP 6 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.