Trump Names Mark Meadows Chief of Staff, Ousting Mick Mulvaney

Lori Maier RT @PalmerReport: Donald Trump’s day so far: - Fires Mick Mulvaney - Ships him off to Northern Ireland - Names Mark Meadows new White Hous… 45 seconds ago

liberateUS RT @kayskay7: Trump names Mark Meadows as new White House chief of staff https://t.co/bCcQTqOgHN 56 seconds ago

Joe Goldner RT @thehill: Trump names GOP Rep. Mark Meadows as new chief of staff https://t.co/qCWLA6nPvY https://t.co/3h27CzltgK 1 minute ago

The Hill Trump names GOP Rep. Mark Meadows as new chief of staff https://t.co/qCWLA6nPvY https://t.co/3h27CzltgK 3 minutes ago

william duffield RT @jsolomonReports: Breaking: Trump names congressman Mark Meadows as new chief of staff, choosing a loyalist and consummate communicator… 4 minutes ago

mintchoco🇭🇰 RT @SolomonYue: Congratulations 2 my friend @RepMarkMeadows who is named as President Trump's new Chief of Staff. 9 million overseas Americ… 5 minutes ago

Satan 💙 #RESIST #REBEL #BLUEDEVIL RT @autonomous_mr: So now Trump can say Mulvaney is just being spiteful because he was fired when Mulvaney finally testifies about Trumps c… 5 minutes ago