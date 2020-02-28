Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Mark Meadows (North Carolina politician) > Trump Names Mark Meadows Chief of Staff, Ousting Mick Mulvaney

Trump Names Mark Meadows Chief of Staff, Ousting Mick Mulvaney

NYTimes.com Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Mr. Mulvaney, a central figure in the president’s pressure campaign on Ukraine, defied a subpoena to testify in the House impeachment inquiry and was never called by the Senate.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Mark Meadows Replaces Mick Mulvaney As Chief Of Staff

Mark Meadows Replaces Mick Mulvaney As Chief Of Staff 00:24

 President Donald Trump just named Mark Meadows as his new Chief of Staff.

Recent related videos from verified sources

President Trump Names U.S. Rep. Mark Meadows Next Chief Of Staff [Video]President Trump Names U.S. Rep. Mark Meadows Next Chief Of Staff

The president thanked Mick Mulvaney for &quot;having served the Administration so well.&quot;

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:26Published

Trump Wants To Cut The Corporate Tax Rate [Video]Trump Wants To Cut The Corporate Tax Rate

On Friday, a top administration official said President Donald Trump wants to cut the corporate tax rate again. Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney says Trump plans to cut it from 21% to..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:27Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump's acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney is out. Mark Meadows will take on role

Mark Meadows, a North Carolina lawmaker, will become Donald Trump's latest White House chief of staff, replacing Mick Mulvaney.
USATODAY.com

Mulvaney alleges U.S. media is focusing on coronavirus to hurt Trump, advises turning off TV

White House Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney on Friday played down the deadly coronavirus that has caused U.S. stock markets to plummet, telling top...
Reuters Also reported by •The Wrap

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Maier12345

Lori Maier RT @PalmerReport: Donald Trump’s day so far: - Fires Mick Mulvaney - Ships him off to Northern Ireland - Names Mark Meadows new White Hous… 45 seconds ago

UsLiberate

liberateUS RT @kayskay7: Trump names Mark Meadows as new White House chief of staff https://t.co/bCcQTqOgHN 56 seconds ago

JoeMGoldner

Joe Goldner RT @thehill: Trump names GOP Rep. Mark Meadows as new chief of staff https://t.co/qCWLA6nPvY https://t.co/3h27CzltgK 1 minute ago

thehill

The Hill Trump names GOP Rep. Mark Meadows as new chief of staff https://t.co/qCWLA6nPvY https://t.co/3h27CzltgK 3 minutes ago

wduffield5

william duffield RT @jsolomonReports: Breaking: Trump names congressman Mark Meadows as new chief of staff, choosing a loyalist and consummate communicator… 4 minutes ago

mintchoco_chu

mintchoco🇭🇰 RT @SolomonYue: Congratulations 2 my friend @RepMarkMeadows who is named as President Trump's new Chief of Staff. 9 million overseas Americ… 5 minutes ago

luvs_satan

Satan 💙 #RESIST #REBEL #BLUEDEVIL RT @autonomous_mr: So now Trump can say Mulvaney is just being spiteful because he was fired when Mulvaney finally testifies about Trumps c… 5 minutes ago

JoshuaJThurston

Joshua J. Thurston Trump names Mark Meadows chief of staff https://t.co/QW7QG53P1q 6 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.