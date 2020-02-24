

Recent related videos from verified sources Meghan Trainor's dad in stable condition after being struck by car Meghan Trainor's dad is recovering after being struck by a car while crossing a busy street in the San Fernando Valley, California on Friday night. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:41Published 2 weeks ago You Might Like

Tweets about this wtfiscrackin Arizonans in Yuma, West Valley feel Baja California earthquake Friday night https://t.co/9V835imWYE https://t.co/VauDNB50Gv 2 hours ago wtfiscrackin Arizonans in Yuma, West Valley feel Baja California earthquake Friday night https://t.co/9V835imWYE https://t.co/PtLFMmu4dG 2 hours ago