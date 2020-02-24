Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Arizonans in Yuma, West Valley feel Baja California earthquake Friday night

Arizonans in Yuma, West Valley feel Baja California earthquake Friday night

azcentral.com Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
The earthquake occurred about 8:50 p.m. local time Friday and was centered in Baja California about 250 miles southwest of Phoenix.
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Earthquake in Baja California felt in Arizona

Earthquake in Baja California felt in Arizona 01:19

 The US Geological Survey says a magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck around 9 p.m. about 55 miles south of Yuma.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Meghan Trainor's dad in stable condition after being struck by car [Video]Meghan Trainor's dad in stable condition after being struck by car

Meghan Trainor's dad is recovering after being struck by a car while crossing a busy street in the San Fernando Valley, California on Friday night.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:41Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

wtfiscrackin

wtfiscrackin Arizonans in Yuma, West Valley feel Baja California earthquake Friday night https://t.co/9V835imWYE https://t.co/VauDNB50Gv 2 hours ago

wtfiscrackin

wtfiscrackin Arizonans in Yuma, West Valley feel Baja California earthquake Friday night https://t.co/9V835imWYE https://t.co/PtLFMmu4dG 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.