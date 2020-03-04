Global  

Coronavirus updates: Florida reports first deaths on East Coast

CBS News Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
The number of confirmed cases worldwide continues to climb.
News video: Coronavirus: 6 people who attended party hosted by Delhi infected patient test negative | Oneindia

Coronavirus: 6 people who attended party hosted by Delhi infected patient test negative | Oneindia 03:53

 SIX PEOPLE FROM NOIDA WHO HAD BEEN PUT UNDER OBSERVATION FOR SUSPECTED CORONAVIRUS INFECTION AFTER THEY ATTENDED A BIRTHDAY PARTY HOSTED BY AN INFECTED DELHI RESIDENT, HAVE TESTED NEGATIVE FOR THE VIRUS. CHINA ON WEDNESDAY REPORTED 38 MORE DEATHS FROM THE NEW CORONAVIRUS BUT A FALL IN FRESH CASES FOR...

Coronavirus Found In 2 New States, Washington's Toll Climbs [Video]Coronavirus Found In 2 New States, Washington's Toll Climbs

At least 52 new cases of the fast-spreading coronavirus have been reported across the United States. This includes the first cases in Tennessee, Texas and the city of San Francisco. The number of..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published


Florida: 2 dead in the state who tested positive for virus

MIAMI (AP) — Two people who tested positive for the new coronavirus have died in Florida, marking the first deaths on the East Coast attributed to the outbreak...
SeattlePI.com

Coronavirus Live Updates: U.S. Outbreak Spreads as East Coast Sees Its First Deaths

Florida reported two deaths, bringing the toll in the United States to 17. The country has more than 300 confirmed infections.
NYTimes.com

Tweets about this

sportsnews135

World News Read Most In 24 hours Coronavirus updates: Florida reports first deaths on East Coast https://t.co/3KyMzchArm 3 minutes ago

s_sucalderon

Suu🌸 Coronavirus live updates: Florida reports two covid-19 deaths as U.S. death toll reaches 17 - The Washington Post https://t.co/Lt7V3zGhao 3 minutes ago

ocanannain

ocanannain https://t.co/OStvyderT4 Live updates: U.S. coronavirus death toll reaches 17 as Florida reports first fatalities outside West Coast 9 minutes ago

soleil82639

Journey of life 人生の旅 RT @AJENews: Florida reports two coronavirus deaths; US tourist is first coronavirus case in Costa Rica https://t.co/AGoxNGTnBH https://t.c… 19 minutes ago

ErnstNordholt

Ernst Nordholt Live updates: US coronavirus death toll reaches 17 as Florida reports first fatalities outside W - https://t.co/l5gaj3sMhA #GoogleAlerts 25 minutes ago

JohnsieMcKenna5

[email protected] Coronavirus updates: Florida reports first deaths on East Coast https://t.co/fH7UBS1GK5 via @CBSNews 36 minutes ago

JohnJac01756170

So Crates @realDonaldTrump @GovBillLee @MariaLeeTN Thanks @GOP Coronavirus live updates: Florida reports 2 deaths from Coro… https://t.co/yTdHO3I04e 40 minutes ago

10F01C0

10F01C0 LIVE UPDATES (CBS News) Coronavirus: Florida reports first deaths on East Coast https://t.co/MJmPJ5g6lk 42 minutes ago

