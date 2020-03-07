Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Erik Prince > Erik Prince Recruits Ex-Spies to Help Infiltrate Liberal Groups

Erik Prince Recruits Ex-Spies to Help Infiltrate Liberal Groups

NYTimes.com Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Mr. Prince, a contractor close to the Trump administration, contacted veteran spies for operations by Project Veritas, the conservative group known for conducting stings on news organizations and other groups.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Contractor with links to Trump recruited ex-spies to infiltrate Democratic campaigns, liberal groups

WASHINGTON — Erik Prince, the security contractor with close ties to the Trump administration, has in recent years helped recruit former American and British...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.