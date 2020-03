Erik Prince Recruits Ex-Spies to Help Infiltrate Liberal Groups

Mr. Prince, a contractor close to the Trump administration, contacted veteran spies for operations by Project Veritas, the conservative group known for conducting stings on news organizations and other groups.



Recent related news from verified sources Contractor with links to Trump recruited ex-spies to infiltrate Democratic campaigns, liberal groups WASHINGTON — Erik Prince, the security contractor with close ties to the Trump administration, has in recent years helped recruit former American and British...

Seattle Times 3 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this