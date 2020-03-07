Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Coronavirus Updates: Case In Rockaway Confirmed By Queens Elected Officials

Coronavirus Updates: Case In Rockaway Confirmed By Queens Elected Officials

Gothamist Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus Updates: Case In Rockaway Confirmed By Queens Elected OfficialsA spokeswoman for Council Member Richards said the patient was a man who was 25-35 years old. [ more › ]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

PHL Airport, SEPTA Increasing Cleaning To Prevent Spread Of Coronavirus [Video]PHL Airport, SEPTA Increasing Cleaning To Prevent Spread Of Coronavirus

Philadelphia International Airport, SEPTA and city officials are getting ready just in case there's a coronavirus outbreak. 

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:14Published

Officials Give Update Regarding Coronavirus In Delaware County [Video]Officials Give Update Regarding Coronavirus In Delaware County

Delaware County officials provided an update Saturday afternoon after reporting the county's first presumptive positive case of the coronavirus on Friday.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 19:43Published


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.