Thousands of volunteers deploy in Nashville for massive tornado cleanup effort

Sunday, 8 March 2020
Thousands of volunteers deploy in Nashville for massive tornado cleanup effortAs catastrophe turns to recovery, thousands of volunteers deployed in Nashville to aid in tornado cleanup efforts Saturday.
 
News video: Cleanup efforts continue in North Nashville

Cleanup efforts continue in North Nashville 02:18

 Volunteers spent the day helping those impacted in North Nashville by the deadly tornado

Surrounded by tornado damage, East Nashville band plays concert for volunteers and neighbors [Video]Surrounded by tornado damage, East Nashville band plays concert for volunteers and neighbors

Surrounded by tornado damage, East Nashville band plays concert for volunteers and neighbors

Hundreds of volunteers work to rebuild Donelson [Video]Hundreds of volunteers work to rebuild Donelson

The cleanup continues in Donelson, where the neighborhood surrounding Donelson Christian Academy was hit especially hard.

'Very strong' tornado rips through Nashville, killing at least nine

At least nine people were killed by a powerful tornado that struck Nashville, Tennessee in the early hours of Tuesday morning, flattening buildings, damaging an...
LakotaEagle

Dr. Charles Wilson Volunteers in Nashville for tornado cleanup effort https://t.co/6vwwkDvMUQ 9 hours ago

bjp31848

Illinois_Girl Volunteers in Nashville for tornado cleanup effort https://t.co/J61Bu69oxd Obama never toured my hometown Washingto… https://t.co/2p2esi3p9U 11 hours ago

davedelaney

Dave Delaney Nashville tornado: Thousands of volunteers deploy for cleanup effort https://t.co/S5JJymPoSu 12 hours ago

WPAdmirer

Sarah Bewley Thousands of volunteers deploy in Nashville for massive tornado cleanup effort https://t.co/mcMHOfOZtD via @usatoday 12 hours ago

BriteHeartNow

BriteHeart As catastrophe turns to recovery, thousands of volunteers deployed into all corners of Nashville to aid in tornado… https://t.co/ROQD0C9zKA 12 hours ago

newstruthliz

Liz Goldenberg Where is @FLOTUS, who posted photos of a new @WhiteHouse tennis pavilion & admonished people to help their communit… https://t.co/vIVhuZTtBu 13 hours ago

MomMusic

Mimi RT @saznewspro: Thousands of volunteers deploy in Nashville for massive tornado cleanup effort https://t.co/VEWFfqSTrJ 13 hours ago

MomMusic

Mimi RT @JanetHaneberg: Thousands of volunteers deploy in #Nashville for massive tornado cleanup effort https://t.co/ZMkHzGOKEj via @USATODAY 13 hours ago

