US Marine tests positive for coronavirus in Virginia, Pentagon says

FOXNews.com Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
A U.S. Marine assigned to Fort Belvoir, Va., tested positive for the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, on Saturday, making him the first Marine to contract the disease and the third American service member to become infected. 
U.S. Marine in DC-area contracts coronavirus, Pentagon says

A U.S. Marine in the Washington D.C.-area who recently returned from travel overseas has tested positive for the coronavirus, the Pentagon said on Saturday, in...
Reuters

