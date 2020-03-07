Alex Cirulis RT @jsolomonReports: Breaking: Trump names congressman Mark Meadows as new chief of staff, choosing a loyalist and consummate communicator… 23 minutes ago Patriot Mom BREAKING: President Trump Announces Loyalist Rep. Mark Meadows Will Be His New White House Chief of Staff: https://t.co/ZfHmeDkHzx 29 minutes ago Jeffrey Levin Trump loyalist Mark Meadows named new chief of staff https://t.co/jf6KtZyA11 37 minutes ago Gary Forbes #dtmag https://t.co/z8kBCE1zXi "BREAKING: President Trump Announces Loyalist Rep. Mark Meadows Will Be His New White House Chief of Staff" 39 minutes ago AddictedTaU RT @catturd2: Great news ... President Trump Announces Loyalist Rep. Mark Meadows Will Be His New White House Chief of Staff. 1 hour ago PoliticTalks - Politics News and Politic Chat Trump loyalist Mark Meadows named new chief of staff https://t.co/R3Mj9xGsQA https://t.co/kwcieAdcqD 2 hours ago