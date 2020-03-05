FairyQueen RT @Castterry: The cruise ship Grand Princess, held at sea and barred from returning to San Francisco due to a coronavirus outbreak aboard… 39 seconds ago BonneSante Cruise ship hit by coronavirus outbreak bound for Oakland, California #port of oakland https://t.co/KL3ytUBVOZ 50 seconds ago David Jones Cruise ship off California amid coronavirus outbreak to dock in Oakland on Monday, operator says https://t.co/ItEeH5g2UU 1 minute ago Patricia RT @globeandmail: Cruise ship hit by coronavirus outbreak bound for Oakland, California https://t.co/4k2YIFwnCn https://t.co/jtf6pB3QFu 2 minutes ago The Globe and Mail Cruise ship hit by coronavirus outbreak bound for Oakland, California https://t.co/4k2YIFwnCn https://t.co/jtf6pB3QFu 3 minutes ago Black girl magic. Biden 2020. RT @JWalterScott: Cruise ship hit by coronavirus expected to dock Monday as outbreak spreads https://t.co/b0dqDCkzI6 3 minutes ago utube3805 RT @ZENINEWS: NEWSMAX reported: Cruise Ship Hit by Coronavirus Outbreak Bound for Oakland, California https://t.co/yoL1oLI6e0 4 minutes ago khazen.org Cruise ship off California amid coronavirus outbreak to dock in Oakland on Monday, operator says https://t.co/tzTmsbiCZ1 4 minutes ago