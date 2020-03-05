Global  

Cruise ship hit by coronavirus outbreak bound for Oakland, California

Reuters Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
The cruise ship Grand Princess, held at sea and barred from returning to San Francisco last week due to a coronavirus outbreak aboard the vessel, has been directed to the nearby port of Oakland, the cruise line said on Saturday, presumably to be placed under quarantine.
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus Update: 3,500 People Quarantined On Cruise Ship Awaiting Test Results

Coronavirus Update: 3,500 People Quarantined On Cruise Ship Awaiting Test Results 02:27

 Nearly 3,500 people trapped on board a cruise ship are certainly hoping for the best as they await coronavirus test results; CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.

