Rare photos of Muhammad Ali

CBS News Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
The book "Picture: Muhammad Ali," featuring rare photographs of the boxing legend taken by staff photographers of the Louisville Courier-Journal, covers the entire length of "The Greatest"'s career
