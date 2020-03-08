NICOA RT @DiverseElders: A social media post has warned #AfricanAmericans to not participate in the #2020census. @NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro talks… 2 days ago 🌊PatriotAgainstWar🌊🍑 RT @NHMatters: Combating Fear And Disinformation Regarding The 2020 Census : @NPR https://t.co/Tm292ukrFi #nhpolitics is important that eve… 2 days ago Jennifer Brody RT @OversightDems: #SocialMedia disinformation campaigns targeted at hard-to-count communities discourages their participation in the #2020… 2 days ago DiverseElders A social media post has warned #AfricanAmericans to not participate in the #2020census. @NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro… https://t.co/Us4R9zqDaK 2 days ago