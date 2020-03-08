Global  

Combating Fear And Disinformation Regarding The 2020 Census

NPR Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
A social media post has warned African Americans to not participate in the 2020 census. NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro talks with Jeri Green, a senior census advisor at the National Urban League about it.
