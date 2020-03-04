Global  

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, flu season blazes on in Washington state

Seattle Times Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Washington health care providers responding to the rapidly expanding coronavirus outbreak also must contend with an active influenza season that since October has resulted in 74 confirmed state deaths. In Washington, the number of influenza deaths is considerably less than in some recent years. But this flu season, both in Washington and across the country, […]
News video: Washington State Has Another Coronavirus Death, 15th In U.S.

Washington State Has Another Coronavirus Death, 15th In U.S. 00:33

 A hospital in Washington state said on Friday that a 12th person had died there from coronavirus.

