'I believe in Joe': Sen. Kamala Harris endorses Biden for president

Delawareonline Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
"I will do everything in my power to help elect him the next President of the United States," Harris said in a tweet.
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Kamala Harris endorses one-time rival Joe Biden's White House bid

Kamala Harris endorses one-time rival Joe Biden's White House bid 01:35

 U.S. Senator Kamala Harris, a former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, on Sunday said she would endorse her one-time rival Joe Biden's bid for the White House.

Sen. Kamala Harris endorses Biden for president

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kamala Harris endorsed Joe Biden on Sunday and said she would “do everything in my power” to help elect him, becoming the latest dropout...
Seattle Times

Sen. Kamala Harris endorses Joe Biden for president

USATODAY.com


brklyngirl3

Brooklyn Girl @NickPonticello @JoeBiden @KamalaHarris Biden/Harris is the only ticket I believe will win in spite of election int… https://t.co/DXoJwYWrQE 7 seconds ago

Tinckerbellblue

Jackie Arnold RT @sfchronicle: “We need a leader who really does care about the people and who can therefore unify the people. And I believe Joe can do t… 9 seconds ago

geoff9cow

Geoff Ninecow > @KamalaHarris Endorses @JoeBiden: 'I Believe in Joe' https://t.co/ezujpZoVRO @kenmeyer91 @mediaite @foxnews… https://t.co/RpidOL0PgE 30 seconds ago

Purple_Thor_

Purple Thor ‎ϟ RT @1IronMan2O2O: "I believe in Joe." Me, too, Senator. Me, too. Kamala Harris endorses Joe Biden for President: #KamalaToJoe https://t.c… 1 minute ago

Georgin24838129

Georgina Pratt RT @JazzaleaMia: Ms. Harris said in a video posted to Twitter. “I believe in Joe. I really believe in him, and I have known him for a long… 1 minute ago

TheLadyArcher77

@theLadyArcher77 🏹 RT @pittgriffin: I think Biden would have one of the all-time great cabinets. https://t.co/NnydebmKUN 2 minutes ago

BlancaMeneses

Ochi "'I believe in Joe,' Kamala Harris endorses Joe Biden" https://t.co/5ZnJuPPIpG 2 minutes ago

fortruthssake2

Moxie💙 RT @swkoti: I have decided that I am with great enthusiasm going to endorse Joe Biden...I believe in Joe...One of the things that we need r… 2 minutes ago

