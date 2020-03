The book "Picture: Muhammad Ali" shows how photographers from the Louisville Courier-Journal, the boxer's hometown newspaper, captured both public and private moments of "The Greatest." Tony Dokoupil talks with the newspaper's photographers who covered Ali throughout his career.



