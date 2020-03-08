Global  

Washington State mulling mandatory measures to contain coronavirus

Reuters Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Washington State is considering whether mandatory measures may be needed to curb social gatherings and contain the spread of coronavirus in the hard-hit state, Governor Jay Inslee said on Sunday.
News video: U.S. coronavirus cases climb, states weigh stronger response

U.S. coronavirus cases climb, states weigh stronger response 03:02

 New York state reported 16 new cases of the Coronavirus on Sunday, and the governor of Washington state said he was considering mandatory measures to help curb the spread of an illness that has killed 19 people in the U.S. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Coronavirus Update: Death Toll In U.S. Grows To 21 [Video]Coronavirus Update: Death Toll In U.S. Grows To 21

There have been two more deaths attributed to coronavirus, both in hard-hit Washington state. TV 10/55's Nancy Chen reports

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Declared A State Of Emergency Because Of The Coronavirus [Video]New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Declared A State Of Emergency Because Of The Coronavirus

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency over the coronavirus epidemic. According to Business Insider, twenty more people in New York tested positive for the virus. The total number of..

Washington gov weighing "mandatory measures" to fight coronavirus

Washington has the highest number of coronavirus cases confirmed in the United States.
CBS News

Inslee says state "considering mandatory measures" to address coronavirus

The Washington governor says his state is "acting based on science" to address concerns over the spread of the virus.
CBS News

