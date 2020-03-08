Global  

Face The Nation: Surgeon General Jerome Adams, Dr. Scott Gottlieb, Amy Walter, Dan Balz, Joel Payne, Leslie Sanchez

CBS News Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Missed the second half of the show? The latest on the coronavirus outbreak and the 2020 presidential race.
Recent related news from verified sources

Surgeon General Says US In 'Mitigation' Phase Of Coronavirus Fight

The U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams on Sunday said the nation is in a "mitigation" phase in fighting the coronavirus outbreak.In an interview on CNN's "State...
Newsmax

Transcript: Jerome Adams on "Face the Nation"

The following is a transcript of an interview with Surgeon General Jerome Adams that aired Sunday, March 8, 2020, on "Face the Nation."
CBS News

