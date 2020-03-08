Face The Nation: Surgeon General Jerome Adams, Dr. Scott Gottlieb, Amy Walter, Dan Balz, Joel Payne, Leslie Sanchez



Recent related news from verified sources Surgeon General Says US In 'Mitigation' Phase Of Coronavirus Fight The U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams on Sunday said the nation is in a "mitigation" phase in fighting the coronavirus outbreak.In an interview on CNN's "State...

Newsmax 4 hours ago



Transcript: Jerome Adams on "Face the Nation" The following is a transcript of an interview with Surgeon General Jerome Adams that aired Sunday, March 8, 2020, on "Face the Nation."

CBS News 3 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this