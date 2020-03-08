Ben Carson refuses to talk plan for cruise ship set to dock in Oakland
Sunday, 8 March 2020 () HUD Secretary Ben Carson, who is currently serving on President Donald Trump's coronavirus task force, declined to give details about plans for the Grand Princess cruise ship, which is set to dock in Oakland on Monday after being held off the California coast due to virus concerns.
Although initially set to arrive on Sunday, the Grand Princess will dock at the Port of Oakland tomorrow after Princess Cruises said "further modifications of the plan are necessary that will impact the arrival of the ship."
