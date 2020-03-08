Global  

Ben Carson refuses to talk plan for cruise ship set to dock in Oakland

SFGate Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
HUD Secretary Ben Carson, who is currently serving on President Donald Trump's coronavirus task force, declined to give details about plans for the Grand Princess cruise ship, which is set to dock in Oakland on Monday after being held off the California coast due to virus concerns.

Although initially set to arrive on Sunday, the Grand Princess will dock at the Port of Oakland tomorrow after Princess Cruises said "further modifications of the plan are necessary that will impact the arrival of the ship."
News video: Grand Princess Cruise Ship Preparing To Dock In Oakland In Response To Coronavirus Cases

Grand Princess Cruise Ship Preparing To Dock In Oakland In Response To Coronavirus Cases 02:07

 More than three thousand people aboard the cruise ship have been stuck onboard for days in northern California as health officials coordinate a response to multiple cases of the novel coronavirus.

