HuffPost The civil rights activist plans to speak at a campaign event for the candidate later Sunday in Grand Rapids, Michig… https://t.co/wqXjZffg4O 2 seconds ago

allan crawshaw RT @ninaturner: “In Washington, though, the reaction was pandemonium. Just as party leaders melted down publicly after Sanders’s win in the… 9 seconds ago

Angus Green RT @chicagotribune: The Rev. Jesse Jackson endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders for president, saying Sanders represents the most progressive path… 10 seconds ago

Christine Langhoff Rainbow Coalition comes full circle as Jesse Jackson endorses Bernie Sanders in Michigan https://t.co/wtD4XMlRGn by @ryangrim 11 seconds ago

Ed Reeve❌ RT @JTNReports: Jesse Jackson snubs Biden, endorses Bernie Sanders #jtnreports @alexnitzberg https://t.co/yxtowvC7LT 13 seconds ago

Winning 2020 RT @ABCWorldNews: Civil rights activist Rev. Jesse Jackson endorses Sen. Bernie Sanders during a rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan: "I stand… 27 seconds ago

Hugh Sharpe RT @ryangrim: NEW: Rainbow Coalition comes full circle as Jesse Jackson endorses @BernieSanders in Michigan https://t.co/bbybZ8TnUp 31 seconds ago