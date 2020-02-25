Global  

Indian Wells tennis tournament canceled due to coronavirus concerns

Reuters Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Organizers of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells canceled the tennis tournament on Sunday due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus in Southern California.
Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Published < > Embed
News video: Volleyball Tournament Continues In Denver Despite Coronavirus Concerns

Volleyball Tournament Continues In Denver Despite Coronavirus Concerns 02:07

 A total of 56,000-60,000 people will attend Colorado Crossroads before it's over.

Recent related videos from verified sources

South Korea Table Tennis Championships Delayed Due To Coronavirus [Video]South Korea Table Tennis Championships Delayed Due To Coronavirus

Next month’s table tennis world championships in South Korea have been postponed. The contest has been pushed back until June over health concerns as the nation grapples with the coronavirus. The..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament canceled amid coronavirus concerns, public health emergency

Riverside County, California health officials issued a public health emergency proclamation Sunday, and organizers decided to cancel the tennis tournament.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •News24Reuters

Ball kids to wear gloves, not touch towels at Indian Wells

Tennis players at the BNP Paribas Open that starts next week will have to manage their own towels on court and ball kids will wear gloves while working matches...
Seattle Times Also reported by •Reuters IndiaBBC Sport

