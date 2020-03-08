Global  

Sen. Ted Cruz, Rep. Paul Gosar say they met man with coronavirus

Denver Post Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Two members of Congress, Sen. Ted Cruz and Rep. Paul Gosar, said Sunday they are isolating themselves after determining they had contact at a political conference with a man who has tested positive for coronavirus.
News video: Arizona Congressman Paul Gosar under self-quarantine over coronavirus fears

Arizona Congressman Paul Gosar under self-quarantine over coronavirus fears 00:25

 Arizona Congressman Paul Gosar announced Sunday that he is under self-quarantine after coming in contact with an individual who has tested positive for the coronavirus.

