Twitter labels edited clip of Biden retweeted by Trump as manipulated media

Reuters Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Twitter Inc on Sunday used its new "manipulated media" label for the first time on a video clip of U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden that was retweeted by President Donald Trump.
