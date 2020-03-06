Global  

State Department: US citizens 'should not travel by cruise ship' amid coronavirus outbreak

USATODAY.com Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
The U.S. Department of State recommends avoiding cruise ships and the CDC has issued new guidance for Americans traveling via cruise ship.
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York
News video: Coronavirus Update: 3,500 People Quarantined On Cruise Ship Awaiting Test Results

Coronavirus Update: 3,500 People Quarantined On Cruise Ship Awaiting Test Results 02:27

 Nearly 3,500 people trapped on board a cruise ship are certainly hoping for the best as they await coronavirus test results; CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus travel advisory [Video]Coronavirus travel advisory

Department of State advising U.S. citizens, especially with underlying health issues not to board cruise ships.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:08

Grand Princess Cruise Ship Preparing To Dock In Oakland In Response To Coronavirus Cases [Video]Grand Princess Cruise Ship Preparing To Dock In Oakland In Response To Coronavirus Cases

More than three thousand people aboard the cruise ship have been stuck onboard for days in northern California as health officials coordinate a response to multiple cases of the novel coronavirus.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:07


Recent related news from verified sources

State Department Tells Americans to Avoid Cruise Ships, Despite Trump’s Misgivings

The State Department on Sunday advised Americans against traveling on cruise ships, warning that they presented a higher risk of coronavirus infection and made...
Seattle Times

'Get them off the ship': Australians trapped on second coronavirus cruise

The Morrison government has no plan to evacuate citizens quarantined on a cruise ship off the coast of California after fellow passengers tested positive to the...
The Age

CrypToroMx

CrypToro RT @TrogMD: File this under “Things I didn’t need the government to tell me” https://t.co/d4mTNnM5oY 59 seconds ago

joefaz

JoeFaz™® VetsResistSquadron RT @RodneyClaeys: This should have happened weeks ago... “U.S. citizens, particularly travelers with underlying health conditions, should… 1 minute ago

TrogMD

₮ⱤØ₲ ⚕ File this under “Things I didn’t need the government to tell me” https://t.co/d4mTNnM5oY 2 minutes ago

azcentral

azcentral State Department: US citizens 'should not travel by cruise ship' amid coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/fPP6FZZVyh 6 minutes ago

Thatmaybesobut

Vanessa RT @KATUNews: U.S. citizens should not travel by cruise ship, State Department advises https://t.co/KuQQp92b8a https://t.co/NblQvMGvnf 19 minutes ago

OdoyleCharlotte

Charlotte#DemocratOrBust2020 RT @tizzywoman: 🚨JUSTICE ALERT 🚨 U.S. citizens, particularly travelers with underlying health conditions, should not travel by cruise shi… 24 minutes ago

RealMJMcDonough

MickMcDonough 🌊🌊🌊🌎☮️🆘🗽⚖️☢️♻️ "U.S. citizens, particularly travelers with underlying health conditions, should not travel by cruise ship." - U.S.… https://t.co/18Lt7bqpcD 28 minutes ago

KariSapsis

Kari Sapsis RT @washingtonpost: U.S. citizens should not travel by cruise ship, State Department says https://t.co/bbBJcea8F3 28 minutes ago

