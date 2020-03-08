Global  

Senator Kamala Harris endorses Joe Biden

Monday, 9 March 2020
Kamala Harris endorsed Joe Biden and said she would "do everything in my power" to help elect him, becoming the latest dropout from the Democratic race for president to line up behind the former vice president in his battle with Bernie Sanders. (March 9)
 
 Kamala Harris has endorsed Joe Biden.

CBS2's Leslie Marin discusses the latest in the 2020 election following some big endorsements of both Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden.

Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders prepared for the upcoming elections in the Midwest. While Sanders began leading the party’s race, Biden surpassed his delegate count on..

She will campaign with him in Detroit
