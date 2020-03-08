ROCK ON OHIO 🇺🇸 RT @Ohio_Buckeye_US: #Booker endorses #Biden 🤔 Booker aggressively denounced #Bidens record on race stating that he has been on the wrong… 6 seconds ago

Freedom_Cult45 RT @NanaKimmieB: Sen. Cory Booker endorses Joe Biden for president- Says Biden would “restore honor to the Oval Office” 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/… 10 seconds ago

Marilyn Arnold RT @kylegriffin1: Cory Booker has endorsed Joe Biden for president. https://t.co/yyy4PEm8QZ 11 seconds ago

Crystal Dominique RT @NYTnickc: BREAKING: @CoryBooker will endorse @JoeBiden today. Booker will hit the campaign trail with Biden in Flint and at a separate… 11 seconds ago

iamanotheru RT @PalmerReport: Joe Biden’s day so far: - Cory Booker endorses him - Opens up 16 point nationwide lead over Sanders - Up by 28 points in… 16 seconds ago

Mike #RIPGOP Man '93 RT @ChazBono: So happy to see @CoryBooker endorse @JoeBiden. I’m a huge admirer Senator Booker, and the campaign he ran. https://t.co/4B3sX… 20 seconds ago

PhireAndFury🥁🔥💐🌊🏵🇺🇸🦋🔥 RT @AdamCC75: ***Breaking News*** Another big time endorsement for Biden! Cory Booker endorses Biden https://t.co/GDJqwxRSPo 21 seconds ago