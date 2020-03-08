Global  

Cory Booker Endorses Joe Biden

Monday, 9 March 2020
The endorsement from Mr. Booker comes 24 hours after Kamala Harris endorsed Mr. Biden, and the two senators will appear with the former vice president at a rally in Detroit on Monday night.
News video: Cory Booker Endorses Biden On CTM

Cory Booker Endorses Biden On CTM 04:23

 New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker says he is endorsing former Vice President Joe Biden in the Democratic primary.

Campaign 2020: New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker Endorses Joe Biden

Booker made the announcement Monday on Twitter before appearing on "CBS This Morning."
CBS 2

Cory Booker endorses Biden: Former vice president will 'restore honor to the Oval Office'

Cory Booker endorses Biden: Former vice president will 'restore honor to the Oval Office'
euronews


