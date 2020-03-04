Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Campaign 2020: New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker Endorses Joe Biden

Campaign 2020: New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker Endorses Joe Biden

CBS 2 Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Booker made the announcement Monday on Twitter before appearing on "CBS This Morning."
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Cory Booker Endorses Biden On CTM

Cory Booker Endorses Biden On CTM 04:23

 New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker says he is endorsing former Vice President Joe Biden in the Democratic primary.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Campaign 2020: Michael Bloomberg Drops Out After Super Tuesday, Endorses Joe Biden [Video]Campaign 2020: Michael Bloomberg Drops Out After Super Tuesday, Endorses Joe Biden

A jolt of energy and another big endorsement for Joe Biden. He gets the backing of Michael Bloomberg, who dropped out after fizzling on Super Tuesday. So is Elizabeth Warren the next to leave the..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:18Published

Bloomberg ends presidential bid, endorses Biden [Video]Bloomberg ends presidential bid, endorses Biden

Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg ended his U.S. presidential campaign on Wednesday and endorsed the new Democratic front-runner Joe Biden, whose bid for the White House streaked ahead with a..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:01Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Cory Booker Endorses Joe Biden

The endorsement from Mr. Booker comes 24 hours after Kamala Harris endorsed Mr. Biden, and the two senators will appear with the former vice president at a rally...
NYTimes.com

Cory Booker endorses Biden: Former vice president will 'restore honor to the Oval Office'

Cory Booker endorses Biden: Former vice president will 'restore honor to the Oval Office'
euronews Also reported by •Seattle TimesIndependentFOXNews.comBBC NewsReutersUSATODAY.comCBS News

Tweets about this

QuintForgey

Quint Forgey New Jersey Sen. @CoryBooker, a former Democratic presidential candidate, has endorsed @JoeBiden's White House bid —… https://t.co/GeClBMjQEB 1 hour ago

LisaWaldron769

Lisa @ExportedFromMI I love Cory Booker, but I do think his campaign was a little light on substance. Smart and passion… https://t.co/tTeIaF1utZ 2 days ago

LarsHano

Lars Hanon long. Still J.B. the boss of new democrats and the employee of the old democrats maintains his digestive tract has… https://t.co/YprTLwlHhd 5 days ago

branka_jovic

Branka Jovic RT @JoeGould50: …Dem Senators Up For Re-Election 2020 (3rd) w/campaign links Jeanne Shaheen - New Hampshire https://t.co/NT1Fy… 5 days ago

ava44

Ava’s Gardener @livingdiamond1 @KMC4wauk @MAliceLynch @pferal @SamnRickisMom @ProudResister The article only mentions Cory Booker… https://t.co/TOdr2LsESt 6 days ago

NancyNoCo24

🐱NancyNoCo 🌊 RT @NancyNoCo24: Cory Booker, D-NJ, @CoryBooker is a TIRELESS FIGHTER & New Jersey’s Senator. Although his Presidential campaign was cut… 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.