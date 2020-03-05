Trump administration’s mixed coronavirus messages

Monday, 9 March 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

As coronavirus reaches Washington, D.C., the Trump administration has had a fractured public response. President Trump claimed there is a test for anyone who wants one, but one day later, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar had to correct him, saying, "You may not get a test unless a doctor or public health official prescribes a test." Weijia Jiang reports on the mixed messages. 👓 View full article

