Trump administration’s mixed coronavirus messages

Monday, 9 March 2020 () As coronavirus reaches Washington, D.C., the Trump administration has had a fractured public response. President Trump claimed there is a test for anyone who wants one, but one day later, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar had to correct him, saying, "You may not get a test unless a doctor or public health official prescribes a test." Weijia Jiang reports on the mixed messages.
US President Donald Trump has defended his administration’s response to the coronavirus and his confrontational style of name-calling political opponents during a televised question and answer session. Mr Trump, who regularly calls his top Democratic presidential opponents “Sleepy Joe” and...