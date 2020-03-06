Why Cory Booker is endorsing Joe Biden for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination
Monday, 9 March 2020 () Senator Cory Booker announced Monday he is endorsing his former rival Joe Biden for the Democratic presidential nomination. He is the latest former Democratic candidate to do so, following Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg. Booker joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss why he is supporting Biden.
Bernie and Biden are currently battling for the Democratic presidential nomination. Many are beginning to wonder about the nominee's vice-presidential pick, reports Business Insider. Their selections could have a major impact on the general election. Given the DNC's diversity and coalition, women and...
Former Vice President Joe Biden has a double-digit lead over Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. CNN and SSRS conducted a new poll of Democratic voters nationwide. The poll was taken in the days after Biden's..
Booker follows in the footsteps of other former Democratic candidates in endorsing Biden such as Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Pete Buttigieg and Kamala Harris.
