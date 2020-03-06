Global  

Why Cory Booker is endorsing Joe Biden for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination

CBS News Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Senator Cory Booker announced Monday he is endorsing his former rival Joe Biden for the Democratic presidential nomination. He is the latest former Democratic candidate to do so, following Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg. Booker joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss why he is supporting Biden.
News video: VP Picks: Biden And Bernie

VP Picks: Biden And Bernie 00:36

 Bernie and Biden are currently battling for the Democratic presidential nomination. Many are beginning to wonder about the nominee's vice-presidential pick, reports Business Insider. Their selections could have a major impact on the general election. Given the DNC's diversity and coalition, women and...

Biden Leads Sanders By Double Digits In Latest Poll [Video]Biden Leads Sanders By Double Digits In Latest Poll

Former Vice President Joe Biden has a double-digit lead over Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. CNN and SSRS conducted a new poll of Democratic voters nationwide. The poll was taken in the days after Biden's..

Kamala Harris and Cory Booker Endorse Joe Biden [Video]Kamala Harris and Cory Booker Endorse Joe Biden

Kamala Harris and Cory Booker Endorse Joe Biden Senator Harris announced her endorsement on Sunday, followed by Senator Booker early Monday. A source close to the situation told CNN that Harris..

Cory Booker endorses Joe Biden as Democratic candidate for president

Booker follows in the footsteps of other former Democratic candidates in endorsing Biden such as Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Pete Buttigieg and Kamala Harris.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Mediaite Belfast Telegraph Reuters

Sanders needs Michigan win in U.S. presidential race, but Biden looking strong with key voting blocs

For Bernie Sanders to remain competitive with Joe Biden in the battle for the Democratic presidential nomination, he'll have to repeat what he did four years...
Reuters Also reported by •France 24

Sybelia

Sybelia D. Fox RT @CBSNews: Cory Booker tells CBSN there's a "false divide" on whether Democrats should be progressive or moderate: "The media and others… 39 seconds ago

_makhayla

MAK. Cory Booker endorsing Biden was not what I wanted to see this Monday morning. 1 minute ago

R1yanAnggara

Riyan Anggara RT @CBSNews: Sen. Cory Booker tells CBSN why he's endorsing Joe Biden: "I have a lot of faith in Joe Biden, that he is the leader that can… 3 minutes ago

CBSNews

CBS News Cory Booker tells CBSN there's a "false divide" on whether Democrats should be progressive or moderate: "The media… https://t.co/DgnEyMnjLK 5 minutes ago

MetalGal

🔥Shout out PATRIOT 🔥 💥👊😎 RT @Castterry: Cory Booker endorses Biden - -That’s just crazy, why democrats endorsing a senile candidate for President? Because all democ… 6 minutes ago

