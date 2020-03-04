Videos: SNL Wrings Humor Out Of Coronavirus With James Bond, Elizabeth Warren & Debbie Downer

Global  

Gothamist Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Videos: SNL Wrings Humor Out Of Coronavirus With James Bond, Elizabeth Warren & Debbie DownerWhat do James Bond, coronavirus, Elizabeth Warren, Debbie Downer, and Girl You Wish You Hadn't Started A Conversation With At A Party have in common? They were the highlights of this weekend's all-new episode of SNL. [ more › ]
News video: Elizabeth Warren Surprise 'SNL' Appearance

Elizabeth Warren Surprise 'SNL' Appearance 00:32

 Elizabeth Warren made a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live's cold open on NBC, finally meeting up with her impersonator, Kate McKinnon. "We built a wide coalition of teachers, preschool teachers, middle school teachers, and teachers' pets," Warren said. "And not only did I not accept money...

