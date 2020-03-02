CBS and PGA Tour to continue partnership through 2030 season

CBS Sports will continue its partnership with the PGA Tour through the 2030 season. The golf tours have been broadcast on CBS for more than half a century. PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss the partnership.



Recent related videos from verified sources Oakland A's 2020 Preview KPIX sports anchor Dennis O'Donnell speaks with CBS Local's Katie Johnston about the Oakland A's outlook for the 2020 season. He explains why he believes that it is "World Series of bust" for Billy.. Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 04:11Published 29 minutes ago Miami Marlins 2020 Preview CBS Miami's Jim Berry speaks with CBS Local's Katie Johnston about the state of the Marlins heading into the 2020 season. He explains why he believes the team is looking to turn the corner this year.. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 03:52Published 33 minutes ago

Recent related news from verified sources Coronavirus update: PGA Tour not yet planning schedule changes amid growing concerns The coronavirus situation will continue to be monitored as the PGA Tour season gets into full swing

CBS Sports 1 week ago



Dustin Johnson to miss Tokyo Olympics to focus on PGA Tour playoffs Former world No. 1 Dustin Johnson of the United States will skip this year's Tokyo Olympics to focus on the PGA Tour's season-ending playoffs, his manager has...

CBC.ca 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this