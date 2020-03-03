Global  

3 market-panic signals point to global recession

CBS News Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Plunges in stock, bond and oil markets are all flagging a significant drop in economic activity.
Fed delivers surprise rate cut to combat coronavirus risk [Video]Fed delivers surprise rate cut to combat coronavirus risk

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the economic outlook is at risk due to the coronavirus outbreak, which led the Fed to slash interest rates by half a percentage point on Tuesday in an..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:33Published

Fed slashes interest rates in emergency move [Video]Fed slashes interest rates in emergency move

The Federal Reserve slashed its key lending rate by half a percentage point on Tuesday in an emergency move aimed at preventing the coronavirus outbreak from dragging the global economy into a..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:06Published

