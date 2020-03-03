Global  

South Korea Has ‘Passed The Peak’ Of Its Outbreak, Health Official Reports

Daily Caller Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
The quick response allowed South Korea to detect more than 6,000 patients
News video: Vendor sells face masks and tissues on Thai street as even hospitals run out of them during COVID-19 outbreak

Vendor sells face masks and tissues on Thai street as even hospitals run out of them during COVID-19 outbreak 02:26

 A vendor whizzes around Bangkok selling tissues and face masks as even hospitals ran out of protective gear amid a worsening coronavirus crisis. The man was seen yesterday (March 5) evening with hundreds of packets of tissue and face masks stacked up on his vehicle. Even some hospitals in the...

Buddhist monks sew orange face masks that match their robes to protect against coronavirus [Video]Buddhist monks sew orange face masks that match their robes to protect against coronavirus

Buddhist monks in Thailand are working around the clock to sew scared orange face masks to guard themselves against coronavirus. The religious devotees in Chiang Mai in the north of the country..

Philippines authorities seize smuggled meat from African swine fever 'red area' [Video]Philippines authorities seize smuggled meat from African swine fever 'red area'

National Veterinary Quarantine Services seized tons of smuggled meat from an African swine fever "red area" on Tuesday (March 3) at Port of Matnog in Sorsogon. According to local reports, some..

Spain reports first coronavirus death in Valencia

A man in the Spanish region of Valencia has died from coronavirus, marking the country's first death from the outbreak, a local health official said on Tuesday.
mujakigenki

アンドリュー RT @cnni: "We are hoping that we have passed the peak." South Korea's top public health official hopes that the country has already gone t… 7 minutes ago

McCormack_Tara

Tara McCormack South Korea seems to have managed the virus without quarantining the entire country, a better role model than Italy… https://t.co/uohr0VaUBX 10 minutes ago

Marcel_SWR

Marcel Kolvenbach South Korea has 'passed the peak' of the coronavirus outbreak, health minister hopes - CNN https://t.co/sL9BcZ2crx 15 minutes ago

UmarHad73314840

Umar Hadi Seoul South Korea has 'passed the peak' of the coronavirus outbreak, health minister hopes - CNN https://t.co/jt4RFuxwkP 20 minutes ago

prairierose11

Prairiegirl 🇺🇸 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 RT @GraceSm16250397: @ShawnUSThug @Artemis411Mom @realDonaldTrump South Korea had the largest outbreak outside of China and is reversing co… 34 minutes ago

FinalOverdrive

Final OverdriveⒶ RT @KevinCarson1: South Korea has 'passed the peak' of the coronavirus outbreak, health minister hopes - CNN https://t.co/MfGVK3p8FJ 36 minutes ago

Megbargo

Meg Smith South Korea has 'passed the peak' of the coronavirus outbreak, health minister hopes https://t.co/O9E1NN62OR 40 minutes ago

UghToHillary

❌AmericanMade❌ RT @MyPlace4U: @greggutfeld @fjdinardo South Korea health minister said yesterday he felt they'd passed their peak already as new cases the… 43 minutes ago

