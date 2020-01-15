Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Judge blocks Trump Administration on publicizing 'ghost guns' instructions

Judge blocks Trump Administration on publicizing 'ghost guns' instructions

SeattlePI.com Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
A U.S. District Court judge in Seattle has blocked the Trump Administration's effort to permit instructions for 3-D printed firearms, so-called "ghost guns," to be released online.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Immigration Czar Cuccinelli's Appointment Dubbed Illegal [Video]Immigration Czar Cuccinelli's Appointment Dubbed Illegal

A federal judge has ruled Ken Cuccinelli was appointed to his job unlawfully. Now, Business Insider reports the policies of President Donald Trump's top immigration official must be "set..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:48Published

Federal Judge In Md. Agrees To Block Trump Order On Refugee Resettlement [Video]Federal Judge In Md. Agrees To Block Trump Order On Refugee Resettlement

A federal judge agreed Wednesday to block the Trump administration from enforcing an executive order allowing state and local government officials to reject refugees from resettling in their..

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:33Published


Tweets about this

nuestoyou

S. Seidman Judge blocks Trump Administration on publicizing 'ghost guns' instructions https://t.co/g4UxqPexFm 17 minutes ago

vlesniak2

[email protected] RT @seattlepi: A federal judge in Seattle has blocked the Trump Administration's effort to allow instructions for 3D printed firearms to be… 1 hour ago

EkbergLaurie

Laurie Ekberg RT @komonews: A federal judge in Seattle has blocked the Trump Administration's effort to allow instructions for 3D printed firearms, so-ca… 4 hours ago

komonewsradio

KOMO Newsradio Judge blocks Trump Administration on publicizing 'ghost guns' instructions: https://t.co/5IK7rJNzHQ #KOMONews https://t.co/4L7qn4ss0t 5 hours ago

hppr

High Plains Public Radio Judge Temporarily Blocks Trump Administration Rules For 3D-Printed Guns https://https://t.co/0qMaaSvM6D 5 hours ago

simsron

Ron Sims Judge blocks Trump Administration on publicizing 'ghost guns' instructions https://t.co/0YJiSH2NR4 via @SeattlePI 6 hours ago

klj98290

KJ Judge blocks Trump Administration on publicizing 'ghost guns' instructions https://t.co/Yv9OrkIqDw 6 hours ago

Servelan

Servelan, reclaimin' my time🇺🇸 Judge blocks Trump Administration on publicizing 'ghost guns' instructions - https://t.co/cCGxFhnue0 https://t.co/xX0jsh3AJu 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.