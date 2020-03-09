You Might Like

Tweets about this Dan Di Re RT @GeorgiaLogCabin: Abrams [D-GA] a horrible choice for any office https://t.co/vhiDH70VTW 13 hours ago L Richard RT @DailyCaller: BENKOF: Stacey Abrams Would Be A Horrible Choice For VP https://t.co/M3OscsyuPo 1 day ago DENNIS R BROOKS BENKOF: Stacey Abrams Would Be A Horrible Choice For VP https://t.co/Gkr8TQ9VYG via @dailycaller 1 day ago Mari Miller🧢🧢🧢 I’m not downing Stacey Abrams, hardly know of her. All I really know is she lost a race. The details are in here, t… https://t.co/W7GnCLYIXr 1 day ago