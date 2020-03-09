Global  

2 Congressmen Who Spent Time With Trump Go Into Isolation Amid Fear of Coronavirus

NYTimes.com Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
One of the congressmen, Representative Matt Gaetz, rode back on Air Force One from Florida to Washington on Monday afternoon. He announced his self-quarantine an hour after getting off the president’s plane.
