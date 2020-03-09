Global  

Trump Recently Spent Time With Doug Collins And Matt Gaetz, Who Both Just Self-Quarantined Themselves Over Coronavirus Concern

Daily Caller Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
They shook hands and toured the CDC together.
Rep. Matt Gaetz and Doug Collins Quarantine Over Contact With CPAC Patient, Days After Meeting With Trump

2 Congressmen Who Spent Time With Trump Go Into Isolation Amid Fear of Coronavirus

