Trump shook Rep. Doug Collins' hand before congressman self-quarantined

CBS News Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Video from Friday shows President Trump shaking hands with Rep. Doug Collins, who just confirmed that he is self-quarantined after coming into contact with someone recently diagnosed with coronavirus.
News video: Trump shakes hands with Rep. Doug Collins, now being self-quarantined

Trump shakes hands with Rep. Doug Collins, now being self-quarantined 00:35

 Upon arrival in Georgia on Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump was greeted by congressman Doug Collins, who on Monday said that he was self-quarantining after coming in contact with a person who tested positive for coronavirus at the CPAC conference in Maryland last month.

GOP Rep. Doug Collins had contact with coronavirus patient, will self-quarantine

GOP Rep. Doug Collins revealed Monday that he had contact with the Conservative Political Action Conference attendee who has since been diagnosed with...
FOXNews.com

Rep. Matt Gaetz and Doug Collins Quarantine Over Contact With CPAC Patient, Days After Meeting With Trump

Rep. Matt Gaetz and Doug Collins Quarantine Over Contact With CPAC Patient, Days After Meeting With TrumpRep. Doug Collins (R-GA) and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) announced they would be self-quarantining on Monday after coming into contact with an individual at CPAC who...
Mediaite

