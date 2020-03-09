Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > As recession threatens, economists say: Just give cash

As recession threatens, economists say: Just give cash

CBS News Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Main Street, not Wall Street, would be the most efficient target of any federal bailouts, many economists say.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus 'pushing Europe into recession', say economists

Eurozone economy to shrink in first half of 2020, banks forecast as virus spreads
Independent

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.