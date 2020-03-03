Global  

Gov. Ducey holds second press conference to talk about new coronavirus update

azcentral.com Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Gov. Doug Ducey holds a press conference with the Arizona Department of Health Services to address the current situation with the Coronavirus in Arizona.
 
News video: NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo: Port Authority Director Tests Positive For Coronavirus

NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo: Port Authority Director Tests Positive For Coronavirus 00:43

 NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a press conference.

New York Prisoners To Make Hand Sanitizer For State Agencies [Video]New York Prisoners To Make Hand Sanitizer For State Agencies

In a press conference Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo introduced the sanitizer that will be distribute to state agencies and facilities.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:18Published

NEWS CONFERENCE: Gov. DeSantis holds Monday briefing on coronavirus (34 minutes) [Video]NEWS CONFERENCE: Gov. DeSantis holds Monday briefing on coronavirus (34 minutes)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said 17 Florida residents have the coronavirus.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 34:38Published


Gov. Ducey holds press conference to talk about how state is prepared for new coronavirus

Arizona's State Public Health Laboratory began testing for new coronavirus in-house Monday, meaning the state can process its own samples going forward.  
azcentral.com

Amid coronavirus outbreak, Benjamin Netanyahu urges Israelis to adopt 'Namaste'

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has encouraged Israelis to adopt the Indian way of greeting -- the 'Namaste' -- instead of the handshake as a preventive...
Mid-Day

