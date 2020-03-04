Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders battle for the Midwest

Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders battle for the Midwest

CBS News Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Democratic frontrunners Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders were both in Michigan ahead of Tuesday's critical voting contests. As support for the former vice president surges in Southern states, Michigan could prove to be a make or break state for Sanders' campaign. Caitlin Huey-Burns joins CBSN with the latest.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Why Michigan Is So Important To Sanders

Why Michigan Is So Important To Sanders 00:37

 Michigan's primary is on Tuesday. According to Business Insider the primary is do-or-die for Sen. Bernie Sanders. Michigan has the most pledged delegates at stake Tuesday. Sanders clinched a narrow win in Michigan in 2016 that upset Hillary Clinton. The Sanders campaign is very aware of Michigan's...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden To Battle Over Michigan On Tuesday [Video]Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden To Battle Over Michigan On Tuesday

CBS4's Natalie Brand reports voters are looking ahead to the general election.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:07Published

Sanders offers to support Biden if nominated [Video]Sanders offers to support Biden if nominated

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders told supporters in Missouri on Monday that he and former Vice President Joe Biden will support whoever wins the Democratic nomination "because we want to beat Trump."

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:06Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Ends Presidential Bid

Sen. Elizabeth Warren suspended her presidential campaign today, leaving essentially a two-man battle for the Democratic nomination between Joe Biden and Bernie...
NPR

Super Tuesday: Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders given campaign boosts

Joe Biden’s campaign to become the Democrat candidate was boosted by primary wins in many states but Super Tuesday’s biggest prize went to rival Bernie...
Belfast Telegraph


Tweets about this

JorgeDiazVevo

jorge RT @blnnko: not voting for bernie sanders because i want to see joe biden vs trump epic rap battle 13 minutes ago

GeneBryant2

Gene Bryant Biden & Sanders battle for the Midwest https://t.co/NTDQWRDDtJ via @CBSNLive 17 minutes ago

BroccoliRon

Ron Taxer RT @progressvoice: Bernie Sanders isn’t running against Joe Biden, he’s running against a mainstream media and establishment that gives him… 18 minutes ago

kcautv

KCAU 9 News Even though several surveys put Joe Biden in the lead, he and Bernie Sanders are both preparing for a tough battle… https://t.co/RWsA23MamV 19 minutes ago

Joni_Looking

Joni Skibo/LaCroix RT @reilyseanconn: Bernie Sanders on Social Security in 1996: “Social Security has been adjusted before, and adjustments will have to be m… 21 minutes ago

WatsupAmericas

WatsupAmericas Latest: Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders battle for the Midwest https://t.co/jdDebzPqcz 24 minutes ago

Atuiolosega

Adele Tuiolosega RT @Atuiolosega: Newt Gingrich: Loss in Michigan could spell the end of Bernie Sanders' chances https://t.co/iBzQqDI9T3 1 hour ago

baronpen2ndtry

baronpen2ndtry Newt Gingrich: Loss in Michigan could spell the end of Bernie Sanders' chances https://t.co/4FqSgbgj9o 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.