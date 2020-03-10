Stock market sees historic losses over coronavirus
Tuesday, 10 March 2020 () The Dow Jones industrial average saw its biggest one-day drop in history over stock markets’ coronavirus panic, though investor optimism due to the Trump administration’s economic proposals helped lift world markets overnight. Nikki Battiste is at the New York Stock Exchange to report on whether the optimism is still helping numbers recover.
