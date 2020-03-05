Global  

Falling oil prices could mean sub-$2 gas for Colorado drivers

Denver Post Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
The plunge in oil prices that is creating turmoil on Wall Street and concerns about the impact on one of Colorado's major industries will mean lower-than-normal prices at the pump, possibly lower than $2 a gallon at some point.
Gas prices dip below $2.00 as worries over the coronavirus send oil prices plunging

Gas prices dip below $2.00 as worries over the coronavirus send oil prices plunging 02:08

 Gas prices dip below $2.00 as worries over the coronavirus send oil prices plunging

Stocks drop, oil prices fall amid coronavirus concerns [Video]Stocks drop, oil prices fall amid coronavirus concerns

It was the worst day for the DOW and S&P 500 since 2008. On top of that, a growing oil war between Saudia Arabia and Russia, means dropping gas prices.

Coronavirus impacting oil prices

Coronavirus impacting oil prices

Colorado oil producers hit hard by Saudi, Russian production war and coronavirus uncertainty

The situation for the oil and gas market will likely remain volatile for at least the next couple of months as demand stays low due to coronavirus-fueled drops...
Denver Post

Is Big Oil Immune To The Coronavirus?

With and gas prices remaining stubbornly low despite a flurry of supply chain disruptions that can potentially offer support, there’s seemingly little to cheer...
OilPrice.com

ASIEDUMARFO

Evans101 Falling oil prices could mean sub-$2 gas for Colorado drivers https://t.co/Ecm6LSBxWm #funding 4 minutes ago

newsaggregated

News Aggregated Falling oil prices could mean sub-$2 gas for Colorado drivers https://t.co/Ktnj3DEhBe 4 minutes ago

cospringsnews

Colorado Springs Falling oil prices could mean sub-$2 gas for Colorado drivers https://t.co/qH6114bJ0x 20 minutes ago

greeleynews

Greeley News Falling oil prices could mean sub-$2 gas for Colorado drivers https://t.co/jMO0lDeLnO 23 minutes ago

zippuli

[the centrist] not sure how my employer will be impacted by this. but we're exposed to falling commodity prices. long-term contrac… https://t.co/q80Q4sObn6 12 hours ago

WLOS_13

WLOS "This is historic stuff is really what it is." -- An Asheville financial expert weighs in on the stock market's plu… https://t.co/W6qTPA2sCZ 14 hours ago

Faketriot

Joner 🇨🇦 @MattWolfAB Wait, you mean falling oil prices aren't JT's fault anymore? To think, last week you wanted more pipeli… https://t.co/cs4TbPWuib 15 hours ago

WRCB

WRCB-TV A SILVER LINING? Could the falling stocks and crude oil prices mean we'll pay less at the gas pump? Maybe. https://t.co/IuuxcbgKhA 15 hours ago

