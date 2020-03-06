Global  

Jamal Murray powers Nuggets past NBA-best Bucks

Denver Post Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
The Nuggets found a semblance of rhythm in their 109-95 victory at the Pepsi Center that they’ll desperately need heading into their most daunting stretch of the schedule to date.
Jamal Murray hits late jumper to lift Nuggets past Hornets

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jamal Murray hit a running, off-balance 13-footer from the baseline with 5.1 seconds left and the Denver Nuggets overcame an eight-point...
Seattle Times

Murray scores 21 as Nuggets beat short-handed Bucks 109-95

DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray scored 21 points, Paul Millsap had 20 and Jerami Grant added 19 as the Denver Nuggets sent the short-handed Milwaukee Bucks to their...
Seattle Times


