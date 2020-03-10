Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Biden, Sanders face off in six Tuesday primaries

Biden, Sanders face off in six Tuesday primaries

CBS News Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Voting is already underway in Michigan, one of six states where primaries are being held on Tuesday. There are 352 delegates on the line in total. Front-runners Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders have been campaigning in Michigan, where recent polls show Biden with a double-digit lead. Ed O’Keefe reports on what to expect and how coronavirus paranoia may affect turnout.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Biden Projected Winner Of Michigan

Biden Projected Winner Of Michigan 00:32

 With over one million votes counted, Joe Biden holds a 13 percent lead over Sen. Bernie Sanders in Michigan. According to Business Insider, the state had the most delegates up for grabs out of the five other states voting. The other states voting on March 10 were Idaho, Mississippi, Missouri, North...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Top Moments of the Democratic Debate in Washington DC [Video]

Top Moments of the Democratic Debate in Washington DC

Top Moments of the Democratic Debate in Washington DC The debate had been originally scheduled to take place in Phoenix, AZ, but was moved to Washington D.C. To prevent the spread of the..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:24Published
5 Takeaways From Tuesday's Democratic Primaries [Video]

5 Takeaways From Tuesday's Democratic Primaries

1. Joe Biden is in firm control of the Democratic primary. While Biden struggled in the first three contests, his performance in the past two weeks has revealed him as the clear contender.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:28Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Biden, Sanders face off in 6 Tuesday primaries

Voting is already underway in Michigan, one of six states where primaries are being held on Tuesday. There are 352 delegates on the line in total. Front-runners...
CBS News Also reported by •FT.comSeattle TimesReutersFOXNews.comReuters India

Biden Solidifies Front-Runner Status; Wins Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri & Idaho

Joe Biden picked up pivotal wins in Tuesday's primaries in Idaho, Mississippi, Missouri and Michigan, cementing his status as the front-runner in the race for...
cbs4.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

happymom2228

VLN RT @nytimes: Breaking News: Bernie Sanders plans to stay in the Democratic presidential race, aides said, despite big losses Tuesday night.… 8 hours ago

nolesfan2011

Steen Kirby RT @14thstreetblues: @elium2 In terms of the trajectory of the primary, that probably is worse news for Sanders than Biden. It means Biden… 11 hours ago

14thstreetblues

Zach 🇭🇰🇦🇲 @elium2 In terms of the trajectory of the primary, that probably is worse news for Sanders than Biden. It means Bid… https://t.co/i7LF4zReB4 11 hours ago

edavid57edavid

edavid sanguisalas RT @HuffPost: Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders will face off in a presidential debate this evening, the first since the field narrowed signific… 11 hours ago

newtownlos

Leoni Divna RT @AnalyticaGlobal: Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders will face off in a presidential debate this evening, the first since the field narrowed s… 13 hours ago

SaifQuadri

Saif RT @HuffPostPol: Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders will face off in a presidential debate this evening, the first since the field narrowed signi… 13 hours ago

AnalyticaGlobal

Global Analytica Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders will face off in a presidential debate this evening, the first since the field narrowe… https://t.co/5HQR7fCLGz 13 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.