Harvard Tells Students Not To Return From Spring Break Amid Coronavirus Spread

Daily Caller Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Harvard joins Amherst College, Columbia University, and Princeton in transitioning to online instruction
Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published < > Embed
News video: Harvard University Moving Classes Online Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Harvard University Moving Classes Online Amid Coronavirus Concerns 00:28

 Harvard students are being told not to return from spring break over coronavirus fears.

Area Theme Parks Keep Eye On Coronavirus Outbreak With Spring Break Near [Video]Area Theme Parks Keep Eye On Coronavirus Outbreak With Spring Break Near

For many students in Southern California, the beginning of March means one thing — spring break is coming. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:46Published

Parents Scramble to Find Child Care After Coronavirus School Closures [Video]Parents Scramble to Find Child Care After Coronavirus School Closures

Many parents of the estimated 63,000 students in the Elk Grove Unified School District were left to find last-minute child care after 67 campuses were closed over coronavirus concerns.

Credit: KTXL     Duration: 01:45Published


Princeton tells students to stay home after spring break amid coronavirus outbreak; classes to go virtual

Princeton University has asked students to stay home after spring break as New Jersey reported its sixth coronavirus case; classes will go online.
USATODAY.com

Harvard to move to virtual classes amid coronavirus outbreak

Harvard University asked its students on Tuesday not to return to campus after Spring Break and said it would begin moving to virtual instruction for graduate...
Reuters

