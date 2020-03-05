Global  

New York introduces prisoner-made hand sanitizer to fight coronavirus

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
New York is battling the coronavirus--and price gouging--with a germ-killing hand sanitizer produced by inmates at a maximum-security prison who work for less than 65 cents an hour.
News video: New York Prisoners To Make Hand Sanitizer For State Agencies

New York Prisoners To Make Hand Sanitizer For State Agencies 01:18

 In a press conference Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo introduced the sanitizer that will be distribute to state agencies and facilities.

